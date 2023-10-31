Roisin O’Connor named music editor at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Roisin O’Connor as music editor. Roisin was previously culture and lifestyle news editor at the publication, where she also previously served as music correspondent. Roisin can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Roisin_OConnor.
