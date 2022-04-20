Role change for Akila Quinio at the Financial Times
The Financial Times has appointed Akila Quinio as Paris correspondent, beginning 1 May. Akila will be moving from her role as asset management reporter and will cover French politics, business and finance.
She can be found tweeting @akilalalalaa.
