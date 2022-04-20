 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Akila Quinio at the Financial Times

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
24 hours ago
The Financial Times has appointed Akila Quinio as Paris correspondent, beginning 1 May. Akila will be moving from her role as asset management reporter and will cover French politics, business and finance.

She can be found tweeting @akilalalalaa.

