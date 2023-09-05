 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Emma Rumney at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
Reuters has appointed Emma Rumney as alcohol and tobacco correspondent. Prior to this, she was a data investigations correspondent at the outlet, and also spent a few years covering equities and banking.

