News / Consumer

Role change for Georgia Medley at ELLE UK

Elle
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ELLE UK has appointed Georgia Medley as contributing editor. She will be tasked with styling covers for the title as well as talent-led shoots and portfolios.

Georgia is currently fashion editor at ELLE UK and will serve her last day in the role on 10 February, before commencing as contributing editor in March.

ELLE UK Georgia Medley

