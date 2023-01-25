Role change for Georgia Medley at ELLE UK
ELLE UK has appointed Georgia Medley as contributing editor. She will be tasked with styling covers for the title as well as talent-led shoots and portfolios.
Georgia is currently fashion editor at ELLE UK and will serve her last day in the role on 10 February, before commencing as contributing editor in March.
