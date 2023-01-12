Role change for Jayme Hudspith at Daily Star
Daily Star has appointed Jayme Hudspith as a news reporter to focus on covering all things news – including but not limited to breaking news, crime, politics, human interest stories, both UK and world news, and what I think is best described as weird news.
Jayme previously served as lifestyle reporter on the Reach plc national press title.
