 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Jayme Hudspith at Daily Star

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Star has appointed Jayme Hudspith as a news reporter to focus on covering all things news – including but not limited to breaking news, crime, politics, human interest stories, both UK and world news, and what I think is best described as weird news.

Jayme previously served as lifestyle reporter on the Reach plc national press title.

Daily Star Jayme Hudspith

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jayme Hudspith
  • Daily Star
    98 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login