News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Mary McDougall at the Financial Times

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
4 days ago
Mary McDougall has been appointed as the pensions correspondent at the Financial Times. Mary was previously the bonds and currencies reporter at the publications and will be covering pensions policy and investments news.

