Role change for Michael Drummond at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Michael Drummond as foreign news reporter. Michael will be covering stories from around the world, supporting the foreign news team, and is especially interested in conflict and refugee welfare. He previously worked as a news reporter at Sky News and can be found tweeting @MikeRDrummond.
Recent news related to Sky News
Recent news related to Michael Drummond
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Michael Drummond
-
Sky News
234 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story