 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Michael Drummond joins Sky News from PA Media

Sky News
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has appointed Michael Drummond as a news reporter. He will be covering national and international news and is particularly interested in home affairs and foreign news. Michael was previously South East correspondent at PA Media and prior to this worked as a reporter for Johnston Press’ Sussex titles. He can be found tweeting @MikeRDrummond.

 

Michael Drummond Sky News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Michael Drummond
  • PA Media
    188 contacts
  • Sky News
    229 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login