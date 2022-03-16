Michael Drummond joins Sky News from PA Media
Sky News has appointed Michael Drummond as a news reporter. He will be covering national and international news and is particularly interested in home affairs and foreign news. Michael was previously South East correspondent at PA Media and prior to this worked as a reporter for Johnston Press’ Sussex titles. He can be found tweeting @MikeRDrummond.
Recent news related to PA Media or Sky News
Recent news related to Michael Drummond
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Michael Drummond
-
PA Media
188 contacts
-
Sky News
229 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story