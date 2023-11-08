Role change for Mollie Malone at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Mollie Malone as home news correspondent. Mollie previously covered politics at Sky News for the last five years, working as senior political producer most recently. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Mollie_Malone1.
