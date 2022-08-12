 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Role shift for Robbie Hawkins at LBC

LBC
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

LBC has appointed Robbie Hawkins as lead producer. He will be working on Tom Swarbrick‘s Drive programme, which launches at the beginning of September.

Robbie previously served as lead producer on the Iain Dale programme. 

 

LBC Robbie Hawkins Tom Swarbrick

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Tom Swarbrick
  • Robbie Hawkins
  • LBC
    64 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login