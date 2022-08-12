Role shift for Robbie Hawkins at LBC
LBC has appointed Robbie Hawkins as lead producer. He will be working on Tom Swarbrick‘s Drive programme, which launches at the beginning of September.
Robbie previously served as lead producer on the Iain Dale programme.
