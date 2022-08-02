 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role update for Joe Krishnan at Express.co.uk

Daily Express Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Joe Krishnan has confirmed that he now will be working solely at Express.co.uk as a sports reporter, having previously written for the Mirror Online, Daily Star Online and Express.co.uk as a network sports writer.

He will continue to cover football, F1 and tennis.

Daily Star Online Express.co.uk Mirror Online

