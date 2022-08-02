Role update for Joe Krishnan at Express.co.uk
Joe Krishnan has confirmed that he now will be working solely at Express.co.uk as a sports reporter, having previously written for the Mirror Online, Daily Star Online and Express.co.uk as a network sports writer.
He will continue to cover football, F1 and tennis.
