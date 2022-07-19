Role change for Ross Lydall at Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Ross Lydall as City Hall editor and transport editor. He remains City Hall editor but also takes on the role of the transport editor, ending about a decade as the health editor at the Evening Standard.
