 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Role change for Ross Lydall at Evening Standard

evening standard
By Siergiej Miloczkin
24 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard has appointed Ross Lydall as City Hall editor and transport editor. He remains City Hall editor but also takes on the role of the transport editor, ending about a decade as the health editor at the Evening Standard.

Evening Standard Ross Lydall Standard.co.uk

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ross Lydall
  • Evening Standard
    137 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login