 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Russell Hargrave joins POLITICO Europe from Third Sector

POLITICO
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO Europe has appointed Russell Hargrave as UK energy and climate editor. Russell was previously senior news reporter at Third Sector and can be found tweeting @Hargraver.

POLITICO Europe Russell Hargrave

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Russell Hargrave
  • POLITICO Europe
    47 contacts
  • Third Sector
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login