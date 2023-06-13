Russell Hargrave joins POLITICO Europe from Third Sector
POLITICO Europe has appointed Russell Hargrave as UK energy and climate editor. Russell was previously senior news reporter at Third Sector and can be found tweeting @Hargraver.
