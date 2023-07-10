 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sam Fleming to replace Chris Giles as economics editor at Financial Times

Financial Times
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Financial Times has appointed Sam Fleming as economics editor, starting in October. Sam is currently the bureau chief at the Financial Times’ Brussels Bureau. He also previously worked as US economics editor at the newspaper’s Washington DC Bureau.

Sam will replace Chris Giles who served as economics editor for 19 years. Chris will remain at the Financial Times as economics commentator, to launch a newsletter on central banks and focus on writing opinion articles.

