Sam Fleming to replace Chris Giles as economics editor at Financial Times
Financial Times has appointed Sam Fleming as economics editor, starting in October. Sam is currently the bureau chief at the Financial Times’ Brussels Bureau. He also previously worked as US economics editor at the newspaper’s Washington DC Bureau.
Sam will replace Chris Giles who served as economics editor for 19 years. Chris will remain at the Financial Times as economics commentator, to launch a newsletter on central banks and focus on writing opinion articles.
Recent news related to Financial Times, Financial Times - Brussels Bureau or Financial Times - Washington D.C. Bureau
Recent news related to Chris Giles or Sam Fleming
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chris Giles
-
Sam Fleming
-
Financial Times
480 contacts
-
Financial Times - Brussels Bureau
3 contacts
-
Financial Times - Washington D.C. Bureau
13 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story