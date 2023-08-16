Sarra Gray joins GB News as Digital Head of Lifestyle
GB News has appointed Sarra Gray as digital head of lifestyle, covering health, property, travel, gardening, style and food. Previously, Sarra was a lifestyle editor at Express.co.uk.
Recent news related to Express.co.uk or GB News (Online)
Recent news related to Sarra Gray
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sarra Gray
-
Express.co.uk
171 contacts
-
GB News (Online)
13 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story