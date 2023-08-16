 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Sarra Gray joins GB News as Digital Head of Lifestyle

GB News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

GB News has appointed Sarra Gray as digital head of lifestyle, covering health, property, travel, gardening, style and food. Previously, Sarra was a lifestyle editor at Express.co.uk.

Express.co.uk GB News Sarra Gray

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sarra Gray
  • Express.co.uk
    171 contacts
  • GB News (Online)
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login