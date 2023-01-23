 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Serena Kutchinsky joins Sky News

By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
Sky News has appointed Serena Kutchinsky as assistant editor for premium content, working on the digital and mobile team. Serena was previously director of editorial at JOE Media and has also worked at BBC News, Prospect, Newsweek and The Sunday Times. She can be found tweeting @SKutchinsky.

