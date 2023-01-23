Serena Kutchinsky joins Sky News
Sky News has appointed Serena Kutchinsky as assistant editor for premium content, working on the digital and mobile team. Serena was previously director of editorial at JOE Media and has also worked at BBC News, Prospect, Newsweek and The Sunday Times. She can be found tweeting @SKutchinsky.
