Sky News hires Melissa Tutesigensi as interviews producer
Sky News has appointed Melissa Tutesigensi as interviews producer. Melissa will identify and research topics for interviews and debates segments, ensuring contributors reflect the diverse views, values and experiences of people across the UK. She was previously a freelance journalist and prior to that worked as a planning producer at Global plc.
