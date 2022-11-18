Sophie Gallagher promoted to Deputy Features and Lifestyle Editor at The i paper
DMG Media has appointed Sophie Gallagher as a deputy features and lifestyle editor at The i paper. Previously, Sophie was acting features editor and a deputy features editor at the publication.
