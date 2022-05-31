Sophie Gallagher named Deputy Features Editor at The i paper
DMG Media has appointed Sophie Gallagher as a deputy features editor at The i paper. Sophie was previously a freelance feature writer for BBC, Financial Times, Stylist, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, The Independent, HuffPost UK and Women’s Health, and prior to this, was deputy lifestyle editor at The Independent.
