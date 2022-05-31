 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Sophie Gallagher named Deputy Features Editor at The i paper

i paper
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

DMG Media has appointed Sophie Gallagher as a deputy features editor at The i paper. Sophie was previously a freelance feature writer for BBC, Financial Times, Stylist, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, The Independent, HuffPost UK and Women’s Health, and prior to this, was deputy lifestyle editor at The Independent.

DMG Media i News Sophie Gallagher The i paper

