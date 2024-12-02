Sophie Thompson becomes Deputy Editor for Indy100
Indy100 has appointed Sophie Thompson as deputy editor to focus on assisting with overseeing the team and strategy day-to-day, as well as still writing, focusing particularly on lifestyle (beauty, travel, food) and entertainment exclusives. She will also be continuing with presenting a lot of video-led content on social media, from exclusive interviews, to experience-led pieces.
Sophie previously served as short form content editor for The Independent.
