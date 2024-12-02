 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Sophie Thompson becomes Deputy Editor for Indy100

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 Dec 2024
news@responsesource.com

Indy100 has appointed Sophie Thompson as deputy editor to focus on assisting with overseeing the team and strategy day-to-day, as well as still writing, focusing particularly on lifestyle (beauty, travel, food) and entertainment exclusives. She will also be continuing with presenting a lot of video-led content on social media, from exclusive interviews, to experience-led pieces.

Sophie previously served as short form content editor for The Independent.

Indy100 Sophie Thompson The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sophie Thompson
  • indy100
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login