 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Kate Gill promoted to Head of Video News at The Independent

The-Independent
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Independent Media has promoted Kate Gill to the position of the head of video news at The Independent and indy100.

Previously, Kate was the video news editor at both outlets.

Independent Media Indy100 Kate Gill The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kate Gill
  • indy100
    8 contacts
  • The Independent
    233 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login