The Independent confirmed Kate Gill as video news editor
The Independent has appointed Kate Gill as video news editor to focus on the video editorial and daily production teams.
Kate previously served as acting video editor for the ESI Media‘s online newspaper. She joined The Independent as a senior short-form content editor in 2021.
Kate can be found tweeting at @kategill_.
