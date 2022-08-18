 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Suswati Basu named head of audience at NationalWorld

NationalWorld
By Amy Wilson
22 hours ago
NationalWorld has appointed Suswati Basu as head of audience, overseeing SEO and trends at the organisation. Suswati joined on 15 August, after working in news verification at Dataminr. She also has experience working in digital media at Channel 4 News and ITV News.

