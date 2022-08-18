Suswati Basu named head of audience at NationalWorld
NationalWorld has appointed Suswati Basu as head of audience, overseeing SEO and trends at the organisation. Suswati joined on 15 August, after working in news verification at Dataminr. She also has experience working in digital media at Channel 4 News and ITV News.
Recent news related to Channel 4 News, ITV NEWS or NationalWorld
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Suswati Basu
-
Channel 4 News
91 contacts
-
ITV NEWS
146 contacts
-
NationalWorld
44 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story