OOOOO, the live shopping ecommerce platform, has appointed Suzanne Baum as London lifestyle and beauty editor. Suzanne, previously deputy editor at Fit&Well and beauty columnist for Evening Standard, The i paper and The Independent, is working on cosmetics.tv where she will be presenting live shows where products are instantly shoppable. She is looking to hear from exclusive and luxury make-up, skincare and cosmetic brands, both in the UK and US. She can be found on Instagram @suzanne_baum.