Suzanne Mcgee has joined Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
6 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Suzanne Mcgee as EFT correspondent. She covers exchange-traded funds, assets, investments, bonds and stocks. Prior to this, Suzanne was a freelance journalist and had written for Barron’s, the Guardian, The Fiscal Times, Institutional Investor, the New York Post, Financial Planning, Inc., Investment Dealers Digest, MarketWatch, and MSN Money.

