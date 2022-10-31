 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

The Block hires Benjamin Robertson

the block
By Paul Burvill
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Block has appointed Benjamin Robertson to the role of senior newsletter writer, crypto policy & regulation.

Benjamin moves from his previous role at Bloomberg as European asset management and private equity reporter and will be covering all things crypto policy and regulation. He is interested to hear from the crypto community as well as lawyers, policymakers and regulators, and can be followed on Twitter @BMMRobertson.

