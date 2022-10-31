The Block hires Benjamin Robertson
The Block has appointed Benjamin Robertson to the role of senior newsletter writer, crypto policy & regulation.
Benjamin moves from his previous role at Bloomberg as European asset management and private equity reporter and will be covering all things crypto policy and regulation. He is interested to hear from the crypto community as well as lawyers, policymakers and regulators, and can be followed on Twitter @BMMRobertson.
