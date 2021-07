The Financial Times and Nikkei have announced the opening of a joint bureau based in Houston, Texas. The bureau will produce news covering energy, the US economy, politics and culture.

Ryosuke Hanafusa has been appointed as the bureau chief. He is currently the energy editor at Nikkei and will be responsible for covering news in the US energy industry.

Justin Jacobs will serve as the Houston correspondent and can be found tweeting @justinjfj.