The Guardian announces launch of the European edition

The Guardian will launch a digital European edition in autumn 2023 and is expanding and deepening its coverage with a range of new editorial roles.

The European edition will be a destination for the Guardian’s digital readers in Europe and beyond, providing a dedicated English-language front to the website and app for a uniquely-Guardian take on Europe and the world.

The ten newly-announced editorial roles build on the Guardian’s well-established network of European correspondents, adding a Scandinavia correspondent, several new editors, a community affairs correspondent, specialist reporters for environment, culture and sport, and leading columnists.

Lizzy Davies becomes European news editor, heading up the Guardian’s news and current affairs coverage across the region as part of the existing international desk operation.

Joining the digital editors’ team are Harry Borg, Alessia Manzoni and Lucy Campbell as homepage editors of the Guardian’s new Europe edition, with the Guardian also due to appoint a dedicated European live blogger to lead live coverage of the continent, connecting in real time with readers around major events as they unfold. Separately, Kirsty McEwen is appointed deputy digital editor.

Miranda Bryant becomes Scandinavia correspondent, covering Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The appointment enhances the geographical reach of the Guardian’s rigorous reporting of Europe with correspondents now spanning Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Russia, Ukraine, Eastern and Central Europe.

Ashifa Kassam becomes community affairs correspondent for Europe, reporting on the social, political and economic experiences of diverse communities on the continent. The position builds on her previous stints as a correspondent for the Guardian in Canada and Spain.

Ajit Niranjan joins as the Guardian’s environment correspondent for Europe. He previously worked as a climate reporter for German public broadcaster DW News and freelanced for other outlets. Ajit will be based between Brussels and Berlin, covering the climate and nature crises, green politics and extreme weather in the EU and beyond.

Philip Oltermann becomes culture editor for Europe, covering and commissioning stories on arts, entertainment and cultural trends from across the continent, and brings extensive experience reporting on Germany as the Guardian’s Berlin bureau chief since 2016.

Nick Ames becomes European sport correspondent. Currently one of the Guardian’s football correspondents, he has delivered in-depth reporting on the sport from Ukraine to Qatar. He will now broaden his remit to deepen our coverage of the continent’s biggest sports stories and their social and political impact, particularly as the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Euro 2024 football championships in Germany approach.