News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

The Independent launches news service using AI-powered editorial tools

The-Independent
By Helen Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has announced the launch of a new digital service Bulletin, which will focus on “News for Seriously Busy People.”  It will address the growing need for reliable information at a time when both news consumers and news agendas are increasingly busy.

The project, led by journalists at The Independent, will be working in partnership with AI experts at Google Cloud to integrate Gemini, Google’s advanced family of Al models, alongside the publisher’s own in-house data and development teams.

All output will be reviewed and checked by journalists before being published.

It will be available from 31 March.

Bulletin (The Independent) The Independent

  • Bulletin (The Independent)
  • The Independent
    230 contacts
