The Independent promotes US Lifestyle and Culture News Editor
The Independent has appointed Tom Murray as US lifestyle and culture news editor to focus on food, travel, fashion and all things lifestyle. He previously served as US culture news editor on the national press title.
Please note Tom is based in New York City.
