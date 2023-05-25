The Independent’s Chris Stevenson is now international editor
The Independent has appointed Chris Stevenson as international editor to focus on overseeing international and foreign news. Chris previously served as premium editor. He can be reached on Twitter @C_Stevenson.
Recent news related to The Independent
Recent news related to Chris Stevenson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chris Stevenson
-
The Independent
204 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story