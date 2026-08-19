The Irish Times announces closure of Breakingnews.ie

The Irish Times Group has decided to wind down the operation of its Breakingnews.ie website.

The website was set up in 2000 and acquired by The Irish Times in 2018. It is comprised of articles written by its in-house team of journalists and freelance reporters, with news sourced from The Irish Times, the Irish Examiner, along with regional titles from within the group.

The website will remain in place and will redirect readers to relevant Irish Times group publications, allowing them to continue to access the group’s content.