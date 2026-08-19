 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

The Irish Times announces closure of Breakingnews.ie

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Irish Times Group has decided to wind down the operation of its Breakingnews.ie website.

The website was set up in 2000 and acquired by The Irish Times in 2018. It is comprised of articles written by its in-house team of journalists and freelance reporters, with news sourced from The Irish Times, the Irish Examiner, along with regional titles from within the group.

The website will remain in place and will redirect readers to relevant Irish Times group publications, allowing them to continue to access the group’s content.

Breakingnews.ie Irish Examiner The Irish Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • breakingnews.ie (Suspended)
  • Irish Examiner
    79 contacts
  • The Irish Times
    166 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login