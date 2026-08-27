The Mirror to open Mirror North

The Mirror is opening Mirror North, based at Reach‘s Manchester hub, from the end of September. The office will provide a base for Mirror staff in the region and will be led by Maria Breslin, who moves from her role as editor-in-chief at the Liverpool Echo to become the Mirror’s editorial director.

Maria will oversee the online publishing team and the development of the Mirror brand online. She will also be the overall owner of Mirror+, the title’s paid subscription offering.

As part of the changes, executive editor Lizzie Smith will focus on the Mirror’s talent-led video strategy, including a bi-weekly YouTube show launching in September. Steve Graves will succeed Maria as editor-in-chief of the Liverpool Echo, having previously covered the same role for Maria while she was on secondment at the Mirror.