 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

The Mirror to open Mirror North

Mirror Online
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Mirror is opening Mirror North, based at Reach‘s Manchester hub, from the end of September. The office will provide a base for Mirror staff in the region and will be led by Maria Breslin, who moves from her role as editor-in-chief at the Liverpool Echo to become the Mirror’s editorial director.

Maria will oversee the online publishing team and the development of the Mirror brand online. She will also be the overall owner of Mirror+, the title’s paid subscription offering.

As part of the changes, executive editor Lizzie Smith will focus on the Mirror’s talent-led video strategy, including a bi-weekly YouTube show launching in September. Steve Graves will succeed Maria as editor-in-chief of the Liverpool Echo, having previously covered the same role for Maria while she was on secondment at the Mirror.

Liverpool Echo Lizzie Smith Maria Breslin Mirror North Steve Graves The Mirror

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Maria Breslin
  • Steve Graves
  • Lizzie Smith
  • Daily Mirror
    136 contacts
  • Liverpool Echo
    50 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login