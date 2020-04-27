Times Radio reveals line-up of presenters

Times Radio, an ad-free digital station going live this year with a daily schedule of news, analysis and commentary, has revealed its key presenters.

Stig Abel, who is also editor of The Times Literary Supplement, will host the weekday breakfast show alongside Aasmah Mir, the award-winning BBC broadcaster. Matt Chorley, editor of The Times Red Red Box, takes charge of the mid-morning slot, while Cathy Newman of Channel 4 News will anchor Friday drivetime.

Luke Jones, former presenter on Radio 4’s PM and The World at One will co-present Friday-to-Sunday breakfast with journalist and documentary maker Jenny Kleeman.