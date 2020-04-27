 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Times Radio reveals line-up of presenters

By Seamus Hasson
21 hours ago
The Times and The Sunday Times

Times Radio, an ad-free digital station going live this year with a daily schedule of news, analysis and commentary, has revealed its key presenters.

Stig Abel, who is also editor of The Times Literary Supplement, will host the weekday breakfast show alongside Aasmah Mir, the award-winning BBC broadcaster. Matt Chorley, editor of The Times Red Red Box, takes charge of the mid-morning slot, while Cathy Newman of Channel 4 News will anchor Friday drivetime.

Luke Jones, former presenter on Radio 4’s PM and The World at One will co-present Friday-to-Sunday breakfast with journalist and documentary maker Jenny Kleeman.

