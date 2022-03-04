 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tom Evans moves from Daily Express to GB News

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
10 hours ago
GB News has appointed Tom Evans as digital news editor to focus on current affairs in the UK and Internationally.

Tom joined last month from his digital news editor role at Express.co.uk, where he also previously served as special projects editor.

 

