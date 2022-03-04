Tom Evans moves from Daily Express to GB News
GB News has appointed Tom Evans as digital news editor to focus on current affairs in the UK and Internationally.
Tom joined last month from his digital news editor role at Express.co.uk, where he also previously served as special projects editor.
