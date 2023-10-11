Tony Mogan promoted to assistant sport editor at Metro.co.uk
Metro.co.uk has appointed Tony Mogan as assistant sports editor. Tony was previously a sports reporter at the publication and can be found tweeting @TonyMogan.
Recent news related to Metro or Metro.co.uk
Recent news related to Tony Mogan
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tony Mogan
-
Metro
90 contacts
-
Metro.co.uk
139 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story