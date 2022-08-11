Tyrone Francis starts as sports producer at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Tyrone Francis as a sports producer. Tyrone previously served as crime & home affairs journalist at Sky News and can be found tweeting @TJFrancisLive.
Recent news related to Sky News
Recent news related to Tyrone Francis
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Tyrone Francis
-
Sky News
237 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story