Updates at RTÉ and Newstalk
RTÉ Radio 1 has confirmed broadcaster David McCullagh as presenter of the Today programme.
Current presenter Claire Byrne is set to leave RTÉ later this year, joining Newstalk in early 2026 as host of a new mid-morning programme.
Pat Kenny is due to shift to weekends at Newstalk as part of the sequence of moves.
