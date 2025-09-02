 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Updates at RTÉ and Newstalk

RTÉ
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
RTÉ Radio 1 has confirmed broadcaster David McCullagh as presenter of the Today programme.

Current presenter Claire Byrne is set to leave RTÉ later this year, joining Newstalk in early 2026 as host of a new mid-morning programme.

Pat Kenny is due to shift to weekends at Newstalk as part of the sequence of moves.

Claire Byrne David McCullagh Newstalk Pat Kenny Today with Claire Byrne

