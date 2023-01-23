Valerie Insinna joins Reuters as US Aerospace Correspondent
Reuters has appointed Valerie Insinna as an US aerospace correspondent, covering commercial aviation, primarily focused on Boeing. Prior to this, Valerie was an Air Force and Pentagon reporter for Breaking Media.
Recent news related to Reuters or Reuters Washington DC Bureau
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Valerie Insinna
-
Reuters
454 contacts
-
Reuters Washington DC Bureau
20 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story