News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Valerie Insinna joins Reuters as US Aerospace Correspondent

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Reuters has appointed Valerie Insinna as an US aerospace correspondent, covering commercial aviation, primarily focused on Boeing. Prior to this, Valerie was an Air Force and Pentagon reporter for Breaking Media.

