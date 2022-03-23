Adam Sills promoted at the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has promoted Adam Sills to assistant editor of The Telegraph, working in the managing editor’s office.
Adam will be responsible for driving continued excellence in the newsroom with a particular focus on talent identification and development. He was previously head of sport and a replacement will be announced in due course.
