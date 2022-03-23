 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Adam Sills promoted at the Telegraph

By Andrew Strutt
12 hours ago
Telegraph Media Group has promoted Adam Sills to assistant editor of The Telegraph, working in the managing editor’s office.

Adam will be responsible for driving continued excellence in the newsroom with a particular focus on talent identification and development. He was previously head of sport and a replacement will be announced in due course.

