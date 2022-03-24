 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Aidy Smith named online drinks columnist at Evening Standard

Evening Standard
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard has appointed Aidy Smith as an online drinks columnist. He will write a weekly column entitled ‘Aidy’s Drinks Cabinet’ within the Reveller section of the website. Aidy is an award-winning drinks expert, writer, and presenter of ‘The Three Drinkers’ TV Series on Amazon Prime. He can be found on Instagram or by tweeting @Sypped.

Adrian Smith Evening Standard

