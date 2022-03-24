Aidy Smith named online drinks columnist at Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Aidy Smith as an online drinks columnist. He will write a weekly column entitled ‘Aidy’s Drinks Cabinet’ within the Reveller section of the website. Aidy is an award-winning drinks expert, writer, and presenter of ‘The Three Drinkers’ TV Series on Amazon Prime. He can be found on Instagram or by tweeting @Sypped.
Recent news related to Evening Standard
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Adrian Smith
-
Evening Standard
131 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story