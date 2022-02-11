 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alastair Campbell becomes Mental Health Columnist for Men’s Health UK

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
21 hours ago
Men’s Health has hired Alastair Campbell as a mental health columnist, leading a ‘Talking Heads’ interview franchise with globally renowned personalities. Alastair is a writer and communicator best known for his role as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy.

Alastair will feature across Men’s Health’s magazine, website and YouTube channel, using his own experience of depression and breakdown to connect with his interviewees and raise awareness of mental health amongst men.

Talking Heads will be an ongoing series drawing attention to the people and the issues at the heart of the vital debate around mental health and the interviews will also shine more light on the inextricable link between physical and mental health.

The interview series launches in the March 2022 issue of Men’s Health UK – out 9 February.

