Alex Davies joins GB News from Express.co.uk
GB News has appointed Alex Davies as digital entertainment & showbiz editor. Alex will be covering all things showbiz, TV, film, and music for GB News’ digital audience.
Alex joins from his US entertainment & showbiz editor (digital) role at Express.co.uk, where he has also previously served as deputy TV editor (digital).
