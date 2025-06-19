Role change for Sarra Gray at GB News
GB News has appointed Sarra Gray as head of travel to focus on covering travel tips, news, updates, destination guides and more. Travel research and insights, lists, travel opportunities and expert comments are particularly of interest. Sarra previously served as head of lifestyle.
Recent news related to GB News (Online)
Recent news related to Sarra Gray
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sarra Gray
-
GB News (Online)
33 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story