 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

Taylor Bushey joins GB News

GB News
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

GB News has appointed Taylor Bushey as a tech and ecommerce writer. Taylor will be covering the latest consumer tech product launches and software updates, from smartphones to smart home, e-bikes to vacuums.

With the newly-launched gbnews.com/tech section, she will also be writing features to help readers make the most of their devices, as well as reviews and buying guides to help them upgrade to something new.

GB News Taylor Bushey

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Taylor Bushey
  • GB News (Online)
    34 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login