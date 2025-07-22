Taylor Bushey joins GB News
GB News has appointed Taylor Bushey as a tech and ecommerce writer. Taylor will be covering the latest consumer tech product launches and software updates, from smartphones to smart home, e-bikes to vacuums.
With the newly-launched gbnews.com/tech section, she will also be writing features to help readers make the most of their devices, as well as reviews and buying guides to help them upgrade to something new.
