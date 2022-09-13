Alex Pell named Technology Editor at Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Alex Pell as technology editor (freelance) to relaunch its coverage. Alex was previously assistant editor at The Sunday Times, with direct responsibility for tech and gaming. The Evening Standard’s tech team can be reached via their new editorial inbox, while Alex can be contacted directly on email or Linkedin.
