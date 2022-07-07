 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alice Bird becomes Senior Creative Producer for TalkTV

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
TalkTV has appointed Alice Bird as senior creative producer to focus on working across the TalkTV shows and in-house work for our other brands (TalkSport, The Sun, The Times etc).

She oversees a team of creative producers in conceiving social content for TalkTV, covers marketing content for all brands, and internal creative work and is involved in shooting live news OBs, filming and editing.

