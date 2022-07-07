Alice Bird becomes Senior Creative Producer for TalkTV
TalkTV has appointed Alice Bird as senior creative producer to focus on working across the TalkTV shows and in-house work for our other brands (TalkSport, The Sun, The Times etc).
She oversees a team of creative producers in conceiving social content for TalkTV, covers marketing content for all brands, and internal creative work and is involved in shooting live news OBs, filming and editing.
