News / National and Regional Press

Times Radio launch political show

By Seamus Hasson
9 hours ago
Times Radio has launched a Sunday morning political show, co-hosted by TalkTV‘s political editor Kate McCann and former Sky News editor-at-large Adam Boulton.

The first episode of ‘Sunday Morning with Kate McCann and Adam Boulton’ will air on Sunday 4 September.

