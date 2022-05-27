 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Planning Producer announced for TalkTV

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
TalkTV has appointed Luke Engelen as a planning producer, working on the Tom Newton Dunn show ‘The News Desk’. He will be covering news based stories and current affairs.

Luke joins from his desk editor & lead producer role at LBC, and has also previously served as radio presenter at Riverside Radio.

 

