Planning Producer announced for TalkTV
TalkTV has appointed Luke Engelen as a planning producer, working on the Tom Newton Dunn show ‘The News Desk’. He will be covering news based stories and current affairs.
Luke joins from his desk editor & lead producer role at LBC, and has also previously served as radio presenter at Riverside Radio.
