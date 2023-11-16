 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Peter Cardwell made presenter and chief political commentator at TalkTV

By Martina Losi
1 hour ago
News UK has appointed Peter Cardwell as presenter and chief political commentator at TalkTV. Peter will cover the latest politics from Westminster throughout the week and present programmes on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am – 1pm.

He was previously the political editor at talkRADIO and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @petercardwell.

