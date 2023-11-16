Peter Cardwell made presenter and chief political commentator at TalkTV
News UK has appointed Peter Cardwell as presenter and chief political commentator at TalkTV. Peter will cover the latest politics from Westminster throughout the week and present programmes on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am – 1pm.
He was previously the political editor at talkRADIO and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @petercardwell.
